Suspect in Dec. 5 shooting arrested

Shermaine Hammond, 21, was arrested Wednesday morning in Durham and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon A shooting victim was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at a traffic light n East Cornwallis Road at N.C. 55 on Dec. 5. Another vehicle pulled up to the victim's vehicle and an occupant of that second vehicle fired several shots at the victim's vehicle, police spokeswoman Kammie Micheal said. Anyone with information on Hammond's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Hall at 919-560-4440, ext.

