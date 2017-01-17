Spellings's UNC plan: Hold tuition, comb data for efficiency

In this April 1, 2016 file photo, University of North Carolina system president Margaret Spellings answers questions from media after speaking at North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C. Less than a year after taking leadership of the 17-campus University of North Carolina system, Spellings has a plan for making the state's public colleges more efficient, affordable and welcoming to rural and minority students. She's taking that plan, and its yardsticks to measure performance, to budget-writing legislators who start their annual session on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, as she asks for more money for academic salaries.

