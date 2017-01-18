Songs We Love: Jake Xerxes Fussell, 'Have You Ever Seen Peaches...'

Jake Xerxes Fussell was raised on the traditional music of the Georgia-Alabama border, joining his folklorist father Fred on his trips to document local bluesmen and basket-weavers alike. Now an established artist in his own right, the younger Fussell has a deep respect and affinity for the Southern folk vernacular, though he also maintains his childlike awe for it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.