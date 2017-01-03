Snow storm blankets parts of North Carolina, Virginia

A winter storm blanketed parts of North Carolina and Virginia with snow early Sunday as its slow march across the Southeast left grocery store shelves empty and roads icy and impassible. The National Weather Service said North Carolina cities including Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Roxboro had received six inches or more of snow overnight, while sleet and ice were making roads treacherous in Raleigh and areas southeast.

