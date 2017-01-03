Snow storm blankets parts of North Ca...

Snow storm blankets parts of North Carolina, Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

A winter storm blanketed parts of North Carolina and Virginia with snow early Sunday as its slow march across the Southeast left grocery store shelves empty and roads icy and impassible. The National Weather Service said North Carolina cities including Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Roxboro had received six inches or more of snow overnight, while sleet and ice were making roads treacherous in Raleigh and areas southeast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) 4 hr John 4
News Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09) 15 hr Newton 2
Coach Thu Deputy 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jan 4 Pornflakes 86
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... Jan 4 Beauty QUEEN 5
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Jan 2 blueplate 1
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,691,145

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC