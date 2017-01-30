Sho Nuff Seafood begins operating in Durham
Sho Nuff Seafood made its debut on Jan. 28, serving from its mobile kitchen at 1103 W Club Blvd, which is across the street from Northgate Mall. The mobile seafood restaurant is only open on Saturdays from 2 p.m. until its food, which is heavily focused on garlic crab and shrimp, runs out.
