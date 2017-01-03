Scratch Bakery owner opening new restaurant

Phoebe Lawless, owner of Durham's Scratch Bakery, is opening The Lakewood, a full-service restaurant and bar in Durham this spring. In addition to opening The Lakewood, a 90-seat restaurant and bar with a rooftop terrace serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, at 2022 Chapel Hill Road she is opening a second Scratch Bakery cafe and a wholesale production bakery to supply baked goods to various restaurants and retailers in the same location.

