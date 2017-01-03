Scratch Bakery owner opening new restaurant
Phoebe Lawless, owner of Durham's Scratch Bakery, is opening The Lakewood, a full-service restaurant and bar in Durham this spring. In addition to opening The Lakewood, a 90-seat restaurant and bar with a rooftop terrace serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, at 2022 Chapel Hill Road she is opening a second Scratch Bakery cafe and a wholesale production bakery to supply baked goods to various restaurants and retailers in the same location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|11 hr
|Coach K
|2
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Mon
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Mon
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09)
|Jan 6
|Newton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC