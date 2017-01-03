Scratch Bakery owner opening new rest...

Scratch Bakery owner opening new restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Phoebe Lawless, owner of Durham's Scratch Bakery, is opening The Lakewood, a full-service restaurant and bar in Durham this spring. In addition to opening The Lakewood, a 90-seat restaurant and bar with a rooftop terrace serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, at 2022 Chapel Hill Road she is opening a second Scratch Bakery cafe and a wholesale production bakery to supply baked goods to various restaurants and retailers in the same location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas... 11 hr Coach K 2
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Mon The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Mon Deplorable Infidel 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 8 Anonymous 39
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
News Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09) Jan 6 Newton 2
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,804,999

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC