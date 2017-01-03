Schools, government offices remain closed or curtailed
Road conditions on secondary and neighborhood roads led to the decision to close non-essential Durham County offices Tuesday, a county news release states. All Durham County Library locations will be closed, along with the Durham County Courthouse and Durham County Department of Public Health.
