S. Roxboro St. slaying victim named, 2nd victim also shot

23 hrs ago

Durham police on Friday afternoon identified the victim of a Thursday night gunshot death in a parking lot on the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street as Felipe Aleman Perez, 42, of Durham. Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael added that an 18-year-old man was also shot during the incident.

Durham, NC

