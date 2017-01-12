Ring in the New Year with common sense financial decisions

The first week of 2017 saw financial discussions at local government units covering a wide range of issues: the accountability of nonprofits for their use of tax dollars; help for Southside taxpayers whose increased assessments might force them from their homes; and the unending financial woes of the light rail project. Three governmental entities are involved--the county commissioners, the city council and GoTriangle.

