Research Triangle Charter Celebrates School Choice Week
The enrollment information session will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 at the school, located at 2418 Ellis Road in Durham. Families are welcome to tour the school, meet the principal and ask questions about the school's curriculum.
