Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham names Ben Haas executive director
Haas, who is also staff facilitator for the emergent church Emmaus Way, will work part-time at RCND as well. Haas replaces longtime leader Marcia Owen, who retired at the end of 2016.
