Police reports: Police seek armed robbery suspect Haskins

Durham police are trying to locate Jamel Ramel "Jo Jo" Haskins, who is wanted in connection with a robbery and a shooting on Rochelle Street last month. In the incident in question, a man and a woman said they were robbed at gunpoint by two men in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street on Dec. 12. The male victim was shot in the leg during the robbery.

