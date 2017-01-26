Police reports: Police seek armed robbery suspect Haskins
Durham police are trying to locate Jamel Ramel "Jo Jo" Haskins, who is wanted in connection with a robbery and a shooting on Rochelle Street last month. In the incident in question, a man and a woman said they were robbed at gunpoint by two men in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street on Dec. 12. The male victim was shot in the leg during the robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|7 hr
|Howard
|3
|New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|7 hr
|John
|4
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Mrhyde
|88
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Wed
|Blonde Coed
|21
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Jan 23
|Hillary
|121
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Jan 23
|YourJason
|4
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC