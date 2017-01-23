Police reports: Man accused in multiple armed robberies arrested; school bus crashes

Members of the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Jamel Tyree Lunsford during a vehicle stop near Lakeside Drive. Lunsford is charged in connection an Oct. 19 robbery in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road, an Oct. 24 robbery at Golden Pizza, 2300 Chapel Hill Road, an Oct. 26 robbery at a park on Cook Road and a Nov. 27 robbery at Circle K, 2322 N.C. 54. He has been charged with at least one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and assault by pointing a gun, kidnapping, car theft and assault with a deadly weapon.

