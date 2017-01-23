Police reports: Man accused in multip...

Police reports: Man accused in multiple armed robberies arrested; school bus crashes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Members of the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Jamel Tyree Lunsford during a vehicle stop near Lakeside Drive. Lunsford is charged in connection an Oct. 19 robbery in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road, an Oct. 24 robbery at Golden Pizza, 2300 Chapel Hill Road, an Oct. 26 robbery at a park on Cook Road and a Nov. 27 robbery at Circle K, 2322 N.C. 54. He has been charged with at least one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and assault by pointing a gun, kidnapping, car theft and assault with a deadly weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13) 3 hr Blonde Coed 21
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) 6 hr Showingheroff 87
News Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R... Tue storms move north 1
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) Mon Hillary 121
Can't find you (Aug '14) Mon YourJason 4
U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas... Mon Big Dog 8
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Mon Tiffany 2
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,234,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC