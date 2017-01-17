Police reports: Durham couple charged with fraud, murder suspect arrested

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Friday announced the arrest of Marcus Leon Clay, 28, of 426 Lakeland St., Durham and Tenika V. Clay, 34, of 1446 New Castle Road, Durham, each charged with one count of insurance fraud. Department of Insurance criminal investigators accuse the Clays of claiming Tenika Clay was a passenger during an automobile accident with Allstate Insurance Company and filing bodily injury claims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.