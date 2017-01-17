Police reports: Durham couple charged with fraud, murder suspect arrested
State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Friday announced the arrest of Marcus Leon Clay, 28, of 426 Lakeland St., Durham and Tenika V. Clay, 34, of 1446 New Castle Road, Durham, each charged with one count of insurance fraud. Department of Insurance criminal investigators accuse the Clays of claiming Tenika Clay was a passenger during an automobile accident with Allstate Insurance Company and filing bodily injury claims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Monica Lewinsky
|119
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|1 hr
|Big AIDS Dog
|5
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 9
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC