Police investigate "serious" motorcycle accident on N.C. 55 near Sedwick Road

Police are investigating a "serious" motorcycle accident that happened shortly before 5 p.m. Monday on N.C. 55 near Sedwick Road, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said. Dalton Trent Shank, 24, of Morrisville, drove a motorcycle southbound when he collided with a car driven by Demetrice Ann Black, 79, of Durham.

