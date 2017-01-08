North Carolina a Can Openera Bridge C...

North Carolina a Can Openera Bridge Continues to Wreak Havoc on Trucks

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

A railroad bridge in Durham, North Carolina, that has been the scene of at least 101 accidents since 2008 involving trucks and other large vehicles that slammed into the bottom of the structure. Jurgen Henn has been documenting crashes at the can opener, using web cameras to capture video of the collisions when drivers slam into the bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers 3 hr The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... 7 hr Deplorable Infidel 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Sun BackwoodsBabe 39
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Sun doodzafag 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Sat cateau 67
News Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09) Fri Newton 2
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,751,917

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC