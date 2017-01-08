North Carolina a Can Openera Bridge Continues to Wreak Havoc on Trucks
A railroad bridge in Durham, North Carolina, that has been the scene of at least 101 accidents since 2008 involving trucks and other large vehicles that slammed into the bottom of the structure. Jurgen Henn has been documenting crashes at the can opener, using web cameras to capture video of the collisions when drivers slam into the bridge.
