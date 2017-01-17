No shortage of data degrees at Duke, more on way
It looks like Duke University will launch yet another program that allows students to earn a master's degree in data analysis, by the count of its advocates the eighth such effort on the Durham campus. Supporters of the proposed master's in "interdisciplinary data analysis" say it should complement rather than duplicate existing degree offerings, by helping extend number-crunching skills to "areas where data is only beginning to be recognized as important."
