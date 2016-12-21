No. 13 Duke women knock off No. 8 Louisville, 58-55
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|4 hr
|blueplate
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sun
|dtbrown56
|85
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
|Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000...
|Dec 30
|Sherman
|1
|Coach
|Dec 30
|Bill
|2
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 28
|Taylor
|4
|Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ?
|Dec 28
|RNC needs show re...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC