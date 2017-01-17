New Duke West Campus hotel opens its doors
The new 198-room JB Duke Hotel held its grand opening Tuesday on Duke University's West Campus. The hotel is the second located at Duke University, and it's named after James Buchanan Duke, the son of Washington Duke, who brought Duke University to Durham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Resource Action
|117
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Jan 11
|Pathetic Performance
|3
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 9
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC