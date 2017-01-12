Neighborhood matching grants offered

Durham neighborhood groups seeking to make their community a better place to live, work, play, and shop can now apply for the next round of City of Durham grant funding for neighborhood improvement projects. The City's Neighborhood Improvement Services Department is seeking applications for its Neighborhood Matching Grants Program, which provides grants up to $2,500 to neighborhood associations, homeowner associations, community watch groups, and resident groups for projects that benefit a neighborhood's quality of life.

