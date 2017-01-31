NCFC sumbits bid to bring Major Leagu...

NCFC sumbits bid to bring Major League Soccer to Triangle

19 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

North Carolina Football Club, formerly known as the Carolina Railhawks, submitted its application to Major League Soccer on Tuesday as part of the league's process to determine its next round of expansion. "We have made incredible strides in just over a month since we received the MLS application information," said North Carolina FC Owner Steve Malik.

Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

