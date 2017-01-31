NCFC sumbits bid to bring Major League Soccer to Triangle
North Carolina Football Club, formerly known as the Carolina Railhawks, submitted its application to Major League Soccer on Tuesday as part of the league's process to determine its next round of expansion. "We have made incredible strides in just over a month since we received the MLS application information," said North Carolina FC Owner Steve Malik.
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|6 hr
|ExPat NY
|482
|Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15)
|23 hr
|Annette
|2
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Tue
|shorty
|4
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Dolly
|38
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
