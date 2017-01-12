NCCU football player shot in the back...

NCCU football player shot in the back near campus

15 hrs ago

A man was shot in the back in Durham on Sunday evening and authorities are looking for suspects who fled the scene, police said. The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. outside a home in the 400 block of Formosa Avenue, Durham police said.

