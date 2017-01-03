NCCU chancellor search panel named
The search for a replacement for N.C. Central University's late chancellor, Debra Saunders-White, formally began Wednesday when officials named a 22-member search committee to screen candidates. The group includes seven of the 13 members of the campus trustee board, led by the trustees' chairman, George Hamilton.
