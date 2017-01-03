NCCU chancellor search panel named

NCCU chancellor search panel named

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The search for a replacement for N.C. Central University's late chancellor, Debra Saunders-White, formally began Wednesday when officials named a 22-member search committee to screen candidates. The group includes seven of the 13 members of the campus trustee board, led by the trustees' chairman, George Hamilton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coach 1 hr Deputy 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) 13 hr Pornflakes 86
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... 18 hr Truth 11
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Mon blueplate 1
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
News Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000... Dec 30 Sherman 1
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 28 Taylor 4
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,620,000

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC