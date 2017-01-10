Moogfest Announces Nona Hendryx, Moor...

Moogfest Announces Nona Hendryx, Moor Mother, SURVIVE, and More As Its 2017 Headliners

For its second stand in Durham, Moogfest is rolling out its programming lineup in phases, the first of which just dropped. The overall programming themes include The Future of Creativity, Protest, Spatial Sound, Hacking Systems, The Future of Creativity, Instrument Design, The Joyful Noise of STEAM, and more.

