Moogfest Announces Nona Hendryx, Moor Mother, SURVIVE, and More As Its 2017 Headliners
For its second stand in Durham, Moogfest is rolling out its programming lineup in phases, the first of which just dropped. The overall programming themes include The Future of Creativity, Protest, Spatial Sound, Hacking Systems, The Future of Creativity, Instrument Design, The Joyful Noise of STEAM, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|2 hr
|Coach K
|2
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Mon
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Mon
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 8
|BackwoodsBabe
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09)
|Jan 6
|Newton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC