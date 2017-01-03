MLK Choir: City-county workers to unite voices at annual observance

Kaitlin McKeown Members of a joint city/county celebratory choir rehearse on Friday at First Presbyterian Church ahead of their performance at the annual Durham Martin Luther King, Jr. program this week. Kaitlin McKeown Pinky Davis-Boyd, right, rehearses with a joint city/county celebratory choir on Friday at First Presbyterian Church ahead of their performance at the annual Durham Martin Luther King, Jr. program this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.