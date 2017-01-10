Man shot by police fatally wounded in head, thigh
The man fatally shot by Durham police Nov. 22 at McDougald Terrace public housing community died of gunshot wounds to his head and thigh, an autopsy shows. Frank Clark, 34, also had cocaine and opiates in his body at the time of the shooting, an autopsy shows.
