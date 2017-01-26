Man pleads guilty to killing bicyclist on NC 98

Russell Grant Rutledge, 33, of Durham, pleaded guilty Thursday morning in District Court to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in an accident that killed bicyclist Eugene Howard Rotberg, 66, of Raleigh, last spring on May 10. Rutledge was driving east on NC 98 near Cheek Road in a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck when his vehicle hit Rotberg who was riding a bike also headed east.

