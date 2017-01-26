Local briefs: Wreck closes I-40 lanes...

Local briefs: Wreck closes I-40 lanes; driver draws jail time in cyclist's death; reward offered ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

An accident on Interstate 40 near the Durham Freeway Thursday afternoon set a car ablaze and left three people hospitalized. The I-40 wreck at 3:28 p.m. near mile marker 279 close to N.C. 147 forced the closure of three of four westbound traffic lanes Thursday, said state Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Abbett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Thu Howard 3
New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13) Thu John 4
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Wed Mrhyde 88
Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13) Jan 25 Blonde Coed 21
News Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R... Jan 24 storms move north 1
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) Jan 23 Hillary 121
Can't find you (Aug '14) Jan 23 YourJason 4
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,336 • Total comments across all topics: 278,325,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC