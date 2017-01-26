Local briefs: Wreck closes I-40 lanes; driver draws jail time in cyclist's death; reward offered ...
An accident on Interstate 40 near the Durham Freeway Thursday afternoon set a car ablaze and left three people hospitalized. The I-40 wreck at 3:28 p.m. near mile marker 279 close to N.C. 147 forced the closure of three of four westbound traffic lanes Thursday, said state Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Abbett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Howard
|3
|New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Thu
|John
|4
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Mrhyde
|88
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Jan 25
|Blonde Coed
|21
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Jan 23
|Hillary
|121
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Jan 23
|YourJason
|4
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC