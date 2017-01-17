Local Briefs: Police launch online info service; Driver injured in school bus crash
The Durham Police Department is launching a Police to Citizen online service to help people find information related to services provided by the department. P2C will help people enter certain incident reports, perform simple searches and retrieve, download and print certain reports.
