Local Briefs: Durham Community Land Trustees acquires NECD rental properties
The nonprofit Durham Community Land Trustees organization announced Thursday it has acquired 54 units of rental housing, housing some 90 people, in North-East Central Durham from a private owner. DCLT has provided long-term affordable housing in Southwest Central Durham for 30 years and this marked an expansion into North-East Central.
