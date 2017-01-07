Live: North Carolina Hip-Hop Flexes i...

Live: North Carolina Hip-Hop Flexes its Muscles in Raleigh

Local Band Local Beer: DeFacto Thezpian, South Rome, Jooselord Magnus, Alex Aff, Danny Blaze The Pour House, Raleigh Thursday, January 7, 2017 North Carolina hip-hop is alive and well, and though hip-hop in the Triangle area has yet to flourish on the levels of Atlanta or New York, this year's first Local Band Local Beer marked a monumental shift within the North Carolina music scene. The hip-hop community is no longer asking for the support of the greater North Carolina area-instead, its participants are making opportunities for themselves through their own names and resources.

