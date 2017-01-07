Live: North Carolina Hip-Hop Flexes its Muscles in Raleigh
Local Band Local Beer: DeFacto Thezpian, South Rome, Jooselord Magnus, Alex Aff, Danny Blaze The Pour House, Raleigh Thursday, January 7, 2017 North Carolina hip-hop is alive and well, and though hip-hop in the Triangle area has yet to flourish on the levels of Atlanta or New York, this year's first Local Band Local Beer marked a monumental shift within the North Carolina music scene. The hip-hop community is no longer asking for the support of the greater North Carolina area-instead, its participants are making opportunities for themselves through their own names and resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|Blonde Coed
|21
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|15 hr
|Showingheroff
|87
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|Tue
|storms move north
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Hillary
|121
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Mon
|YourJason
|4
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Mon
|Big Dog
|8
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Mon
|Tiffany
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC