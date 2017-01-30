Justice head tells staff not to defend Trump refugee order
Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. FILE - Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Dolly
|38
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Sun
|jim
|2
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
|New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|4
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Mrhyde
|88
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC