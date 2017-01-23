How should we remember the memorable David McKnight?
A memorial to David McKnight Saturday morning at a corner of the Durham Farmers' Market where he often played his violin. A memorial to David McKnight Saturday morning at a corner of the Durham Farmers' Market where he often played his violin.
