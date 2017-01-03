Honor Martin Luther King Jr. by becom...

Honor Martin Luther King Jr. by becoming a literacy volunteer

It is estimated that up to 22 percent of Durham's adults lack the fundamental reading, writing and English language skills that they need to function well in the workplace and the community overall. According to the National Adult Literacy Assessment of 2003, these adults lack "basic prose literacy skills," meaning they lack the reading and writing skills necessary to perform fundamental, everyday tasks such as reading a bus schedule and completing a basic job application.

