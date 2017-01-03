Honor Martin Luther King Jr. by becoming a literacy volunteer
It is estimated that up to 22 percent of Durham's adults lack the fundamental reading, writing and English language skills that they need to function well in the workplace and the community overall. According to the National Adult Literacy Assessment of 2003, these adults lack "basic prose literacy skills," meaning they lack the reading and writing skills necessary to perform fundamental, everyday tasks such as reading a bus schedule and completing a basic job application.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|45 min
|Pathetic Performance
|3
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Mon
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Mon
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09)
|Jan 6
|Newton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC