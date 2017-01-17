Homeland Security course focuses on prisons, jails

The Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium is providing first responders with a free Department of Homeland Security -certified course on planning and intervention for gangs, hate and terrorist groups in rural jails and prisons. This eight-hour instructor-led course is scheduled from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, at Health & Human Services building, 200 E. Main St., #3, Durham.

