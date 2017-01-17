Hilton Durham hotel sold to group headed by Duke alumni
The Hilton Durham hotel, located on 3800 Hillsborough Road, has been purchased by the hotel investment company Driftwood Acquisitions and Development, the company announced Thursday. The Coral Gables, Fla.-based Driftwood Acquisitions and Development is an affiliate of the hotel management company Driftwood Hospitality Management.
