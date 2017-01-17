Hamilton' service Sunday at ERUUF to feature six songs from hit musical
Avante, the artists-in-residence vocal group of Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, will perform songs from "Hamilton" during special services on Sunday. Avante, the artists-in-residence vocal group of Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, will perform songs from "Hamilton" during special services on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|4 hr
|Big Dog
|4
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Hilliary
|118
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 9
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC