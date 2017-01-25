Groundbreaking Durham Activist and Lawyer Pauli Murray Connected Race ...

Groundbreaking Durham Activist and La...

Murray is so little remembered that even locals who've seen her face in the bright mural on Foster Street might have been surprised when the Pauli Murray Family Home in Durham was recently designated a national historic landmark. But during her lifetime, Murray had friends from the White House to Selma, Alabama.

