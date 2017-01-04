Governor Cooper Moving To Expand Medicaid Immediately
At the North Carolina Economic Forest Forum of state business leaders in Durham today, Governor Roy Cooper told a crowd that he plans to file an amendment to the state's Medicaid plan on Friday, which would immediately expand Medicaid to help insure tens of thousands of North Carolinians. Cooper said he plans to file an amendment by Friday with the federal government amending the state's Medicaid plan, and the News & Observer reports that he will ask hospitals to support and pay for the state's share of expansion.
