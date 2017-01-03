Governor: 1 person dies on icy North ...

Governor: 1 person dies on icy North Carolina interstate

43 min ago Read more: WSOCTV

A bitter cold is following the weekend snow and ice storm in North Carolina, where schools, government offices and college campuses are closed because temperatures are too low to help clear the roads. Temperatures could reach lows not seen since January 1985 when a record cold spread across the state.

Durham, NC

