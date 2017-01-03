Governor: 1 person dies on icy North Carolina interstate
A bitter cold is following the weekend snow and ice storm in North Carolina, where schools, government offices and college campuses are closed because temperatures are too low to help clear the roads. Temperatures could reach lows not seen since January 1985 when a record cold spread across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|18 hr
|BackwoodsBabe
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|20 hr
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Sat
|cateau
|67
|Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Newton
|2
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jan 4
|Pornflakes
|86
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Jan 4
|Beauty QUEEN
|5
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC