GoTriangle now expects to fill light-rail funding gap with loans

10 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

GoTriangle officials now think they may not need another $175 million from Durham and Orange counties to pay for the nearly $2.5 billion light-rail transit project. That could change if the costs increase, sales tax revenues fall short or the economy hits a snag, GoTriangle officials said, noting it's important to keep working with the counties to build a safety net.

