GoTriangle answers light-rail questions for Orange County commissioners
The bill for the $2.5 billion Durham-Orange light-rail transit project could be paid by 2062, a GoTriangle representative said Tuesday. Project manager Danny Rogers updated the Orange County Board of Commissioners on the project's latest financial plan, submitted Dec. 30 to the Federal Transit Administration's New Starts grant program.
