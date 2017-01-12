Gallery: Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity March

Kaitlin McKeown Michael Early, center, walks down Chapel Hill Street as he leads a crowd in singing "This Little Light of Mine" during the Durham Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity March on Monday. Kaitlin McKeown Torri Smith sings in front of the North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance building prior to the start of the Durham Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity March on Monday.

