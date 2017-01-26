'ESSENCE Black Girl Magic' Episode 2: Introduces Us to Black Muslim Teen Ammarah Haynes
North Carolina teen Ammarah Haynes is only a sophomore in high school, but she's doing everything she can to tear down offensive stereotypes. We meet Haynes in episode two of our ESSENCE Black Girl Magic docuseries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
