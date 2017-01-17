Entertainment briefs: Reception to honor Durham s Finest
The North Carolina Central University Art Museum will present an opening reception for "Durham's Finest," an exhibition of student artwork from Durham Public Schools, Sunday, Jan. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. Recognition for grades 6-12 will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., and grades K-5 from 3 to 4 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit continues through Sunday, Jan. 29. "Durham's Finest" can be viewed during the museum's regular operating schedule: Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Saturdays, Mondays and university holidays.
