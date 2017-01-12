Durham to get $1.5M Bloomberg grant
Seven cities in the U.S., Canada and Israel stand to get up to $1.5 million apiece from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's foundation to create "innovation teams." The new additions include Toronto, the first Canadian city in the program.
