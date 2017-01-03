Durham startup tapped by White House for digital archiving program

Durham-based technology company Archive Social released a digital archive of the Obama Administration's social media postings Thursday, as part of the company's involvement in the White House's Digital Transition initiative. The White House launched the Digital Transition initiative last October as a way to commemorate the first presidential administration to serve during a time of widespread social media usage, with more than a quarter million social media posts being archived as part of the program.

