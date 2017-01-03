Durham startup tapped by White House ...

Durham startup tapped by White House for digital archiving program

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Durham-based technology company Archive Social released a digital archive of the Obama Administration's social media postings Thursday, as part of the company's involvement in the White House's Digital Transition initiative. The White House launched the Digital Transition initiative last October as a way to commemorate the first presidential administration to serve during a time of widespread social media usage, with more than a quarter million social media posts being archived as part of the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Thu Poleo Duck 3
Coach Thu Deputy 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Wed Pornflakes 86
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... Wed Truth 11
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Jan 2 blueplate 1
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
News Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000... Dec 30 Sherman 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,924

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC