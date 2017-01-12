Durham seeks input on municipal primary election
Bull City residents can soon weigh in on whether Durham should or should not eliminate its primary municipal elections in the new year. City Councilman Eddie Davis suggested a hearing date follow Martin Luther King Jr. Day and be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Durham City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Sun
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Resource Action
|117
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Jan 11
|Pathetic Performance
|3
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 9
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC