Durham Public Schools issues statement supporting immigrant students

In response to growing concerns from Durham's immigrant community, the Durham Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday pledging to support immigrant students and oppose federal policies that prevent them from attending school. Although DPS' immigrant students are primarily Hispanic, new tensions have arisen in recent days as a result of President Donald Trump's executive order Friday banning immigrants and visa holders from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days.

