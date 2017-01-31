Durham Public Schools issues statemen...

Durham Public Schools issues statement supporting immigrant students

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

In response to growing concerns from Durham's immigrant community, the Durham Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday pledging to support immigrant students and oppose federal policies that prevent them from attending school. Although DPS' immigrant students are primarily Hispanic, new tensions have arisen in recent days as a result of President Donald Trump's executive order Friday banning immigrants and visa holders from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15) 14 hr Annette 2
why do most females in Raleigh look like men 17 hr shorty 4
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) 19 hr jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Mon Dolly 38
America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll... Jan 28 Anonymous 1
New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan 26 Howard 3
New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 4
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,369 • Total comments across all topics: 278,451,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC