Durham medtech startup seeks $1 million in funding

A Durham, North Carolina-based tech company raised $470,000 in a debt offering, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Higgs Boson LLC filed the Form D on Jan. 19 and said it would like to raise another $530,000.

